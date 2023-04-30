Gun violence is increasing, leading to more young North Carolinians in the courts and the cemeteries.

Juvenile facing serious charges in shooting that critically injured 18-year-old in Zebulon

Police in Zebulon confirm they've taken a minor in custody in connection to a shooting Saturday.

Due to age of the suspected shooter, Zebulon police posted only a few details about the incident on its Facebook page.

The shooting happened sometime in the afternoon on Cattail Pond Drive in the Weavers Pond area of the town.

By 11:30 p.m., police confirmed a juvenile was in custody and facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The 18-year-old who was shot is listed in critical condition, the post says.

This story will be updated as new details are released.

