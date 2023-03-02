LIVE: Governor's Crime Commission meets to discuss gangs in NC

LIVE: Governor's Crime Commission meets to discuss gangs in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina is seeing enormous growth in many areas and that includes crime.

The Governor's Crime Commission will be making recommendations to Governor Roy Cooper and the secretary of public safety.

The state can then apply for federal grants for the criminal justice system, crime victims' services, and juvenile justice.

SEE ALSO: Crimes increase by nearly 17% in NC schools last academic year: DPI Report

Gang activity is going to be the focus of the meeting.

There are an estimated 14,000 gang members in North Carolina, according to a recent report from the crime commission.

MORE: ABC11 Neighborhood Safety Crime Tracker

The average age is 18 to 25.

Wake County has the highest concentration of gang members.

There are more than 99 gangs operating in Wake and 2,600 members.

In Durham there are 41 gangs and more than 1,200 members.

The state is hoping to use grant money to deal with some of these issues.