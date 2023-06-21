Police said they responded to an assault on the trail off of Lake Wheeler Road on Saturday morning.

Man charged in April attack on greenway near NCSU Centennial Campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have made an arrest in an April case where a person was attacked on the Walnut Creek Trail Greenway.

On Wednesday, police said Jeremy Ryan Pittman, 28, was arrested and charged with assault by strangulation and second-degree kidnapping.

The assault was reported on the morning of April 22 on the trail off Lake Wheeler Road near North Carolina State University's Centennial Campus.

Jeremy Ryan Pittman Raleigh Police Department

Police did not specify whether the victim was a man or a woman.

Pittman was arrested at his Raleigh home.

Anyone with further information about this case can call (919) 996-1193.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.