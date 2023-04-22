  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Person attacked on Raleigh greenway near NC State Centennial Campus

WTVD logo
Saturday, April 22, 2023 4:27PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was attacked on the Walnut Creek Trail Greenway in Raleigh.

Police said at 9:41 a.m. they responded to an assault on the trail off of Lake Wheeler Road near North Carolina State University's Centennial Campus.

The person who reported the assault said the attacker was wearing a fluorescent green windbreaker and shorts.

ABC11 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

It's not known if the person who was attacked was a man or a woman.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 919-996-1193.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW