Person attacked on Raleigh greenway near NC State Centennial Campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was attacked on the Walnut Creek Trail Greenway in Raleigh.

Police said at 9:41 a.m. they responded to an assault on the trail off of Lake Wheeler Road near North Carolina State University's Centennial Campus.

The person who reported the assault said the attacker was wearing a fluorescent green windbreaker and shorts.

It's not known if the person who was attacked was a man or a woman.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 919-996-1193.