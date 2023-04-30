Man arrested in Ohio, charged with killing woman in North Carolina

Sheriff Wayne Coats said deputies found a woman dead after doing a well-being check at a house in Spring Lake.

Deputies with the Harnett County Sheriff's Office have been conducting a death investigation in Spring Lake that is now a murder case.

Deputies haven't released many details but said they have been at a house in the 100 block of Swain Street since just before 12:30 Sunday. Sheriff Wayne Coats said deputies responded to the house on a well-being check after a call from the Hamilton Township Police in Ohio.

While at the house they found 37-year-old Blanca Lacortiglia dead inside.

A murder warrant has been secured against 43-year-old Jeffrey Myers Lacortiglia who was taken into custody in Ohio.

