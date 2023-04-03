Police responded to 911 calls about a man shooting a gun near Ligon Magnet Middle School.

Raleigh police releasing report after officers shot and kill suspect near middle school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson is expected to release the five-day report on last week's deadly officer-involved shooting.

It happened at week ago today.

Police responded to 911 calls about a man shooting a gun near Ligon Magnet Middle School.

When they encountered the man he shot at officers five times before two officers shot back hitting and killing him, according to police.

The 5-day report could reveal the identity of the man who was shooting at vehicles and officers.