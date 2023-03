The shooting took place on Cumberland Street and Hightower Street.

Extra police presence at Raleigh middle school after shooting nearby

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Cumberland Street.

Initial calls of someone with a gun near Ligon Middle School is related to the officer-involved shooting, according to police.

No shots were fired at the school. Ligon Middle school is not on lock down.

There is no public safety danger.

This is a developing story and will be updated.