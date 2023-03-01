Woman killed, man injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is dead following a shooting in Durham on NC 55.

Shortly before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to NC 55 and found two people had been shot, according to Durham police.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died. A man was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the identities of the people who were shot or who may be responsible for the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Justice at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29119 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.