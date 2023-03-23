Durham police release ShotSpotter data, to be updated weekly

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department released crime numbers from the ShotSpotter detection system.

The gunshot detection program has been active for more than three months focusing on a three square mile area in the eastern part of the city.

Since December the system has detected 294 shooting incidents an average of more than three every day.

Five people have been arrested, three guns recovered and nine victims were found with gunshot wounds after a ShotSpotter alert.

Data from the system also shows most of the shooting incidents happen on Saturdays and Sundays.

Durham police say the new data dashboard will be updated every week.