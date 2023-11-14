Wilmington crossing guard celebrates 90th birthday: 'No plans to retire'

For more than 30 years, Vada Keller has been helping elementary school students get to and from school safely in Wilmington, North Carolina.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- For more than 30 years, Vada Keller has been helping children cross the street safely at Wrightsboro Elementary School in New Hanover County, North Carolina.

"I love them and most of them at least like me," Keller joked with local ABC station WWAY.

The students liked her enough to shower her with gifts Monday in honor of her 90th birthday! They brought her flowers, a cake and a banner signed by all her "walkers."

Keller helps the children cross the street every morning before school and every evening afterschool. It's been part of her routine for more than three decades, and she said she has no plans to retire.

"There's so much traffic that it would hit one of those children if I didn't stop the traffic for them to go safely across the road," she said.

Keller now has former "walkers" who have children of their own. She's now helping some of those children cross the street for school the same way she helped their parents.

"It makes me happy but it makes me teary too," Keller said.