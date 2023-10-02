Cumberland County libraries hold '31 Days of Love' supply drive for animal shelter

The library will also host pet adoption programs to help find loving homes for shelter pets.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Public Library is participating in the "31 Days of Love" campaign to make a difference in the lives of pets in the Cumberland County Animal Shelter.

For the month of October, every library location will be accepting donations of pet supplies. Acceptable items include pet food, pet toys, blankets, newspapers to line cages, and other animal-related supplies.

The library will also host pet adoption programs to help find loving homes for shelter pets during the 31 Days of Love.

Oct. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Cliffdale Regional Library, 6882 Cliffdale Rd., Fayetteville

Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Headquarters Library, 300 Maiden Lane, Fayetteville

Oct. 24 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Hope Mills Community Library, 3411 Golfview Rd., Hope Mills

Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at North Regional Library, 855 McArthur Rd., Fayetteville

You can find more information about the adoption events on the Cumberland County Library's website.