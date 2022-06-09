Pets & Animals

Cumberland County animal services temporarily waives adoption fee

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Animal Services is waiving the adoption fee for all pets at its Animal Services Center in Fayetteville.

"As the resurfacing project continues, we will again temporarily lose a significant amount of housing capacity. We are also full of cats and kittens this time of year," Animal Services Director Elaine Smith said. "We are hoping to adopt out as many pets as possible to loving homes to prevent having to potentially euthanize animals for lack of space."

Smith says the normal $100 adoption fee for dogs, and the $70 fee for cats can be spent on items like toys, a bed, or treats.

All adopted pets will be vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

The adoption fees will be waived from June 13-18.

The shelter is located at 4704 Corporation Drive and adoptions are available Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information about Cumberland County Animal Services, email ccac@co.cumberland.nc.us, click here to visit their website. or call the shelter at 910-321-6852.
