Cumberland County Animal Services temporarily quarantines dogs due to risk of CPV

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Animal Services is temporarily quarantining some of its animals as a canine illness continues to spread.

The shelter said a number of dogs and puppies are infected with the virus known as CPV, which is common and widespread in North Carolina.

The virus can cause severe illness and death specifically in young and unvaccinated dogs.

Fully vaccinated dogs are still available for adoption.

Animal Services plans to lift the quarantine on March 18.

For more information about CPV visit here.