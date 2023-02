Eastbound lanes of Highway 87 closed after fatal 4 car crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A deadly crash shutdown all eastbound lanes Sunday afternoon in Cumberland County.

The four car crash happened at the intersection of NC highway 87 and Doc Bennet Road in Fayetteville.

Investigators said one person was pronounced dead after being ejected from an S-U-V

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.