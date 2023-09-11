Cumberland County deputy hit by car while directing school traffic in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cumberland County deputy was hit by a car while directing Monday morning traffic at a school.

At 7:22 a.m., the deputy was working a school zone in front of Lake Rim Elementary School on Hoke Loop Road in Fayetteville.

The driver of the car that hit the deputy remained on the scene.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he is in serious but stable condition.

If you have any information about this investigation, call Fayetteville Police Officer J. Smith at (910) 987-4510 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.