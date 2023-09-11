'Classic Carolina' family ripped apart after crash kills father, son

The family behind the 'Classic Carolina' clothing company in Chapel Hill is in mourning after a tragic crash.

According to the company's Facebook page, Kris Chellani, Dhruva Chellani, and mom, Nina were driving home from a community event on Wednesday, when they were hit head-on by another driver. Nina was taken to the hospital for surgery, and is listed in stable condition, the company says.

Kris and Dhruva were killed in the crash.

The company says Kris was on a journey to take over Classic Carolina, which has been in their family since 1993. He and his family had just finished renovating the entire store and were scheduled to hold a grand re-opening on Saturday.

The company said the store will be closed indefinitely.