Cumberland County man, woman charged with animal cruelty after horses seized from farm

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies arrested and charged two people Thursday after multiple horses and a foal (baby horse) were found abused at a farm.

Cumberland County Animal Services seized multiple horses including a 3-month-old foal from Witts End Quarter Horses at 4849 Enniskillen Road after obtaining a search warrant. Veterinary records found that the foal had felony-level injuries, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested and charged Austin Wayne Simpson, 24, of Hope Mills, and Kylie Lenore Parker, 25, of Fayetteville with cruelty to animals and felony conspiracy.

They are being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center and were each given a $15,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Property Crimes Detective S. Bryan at (910) 677-5597 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

