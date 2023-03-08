WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

10 homes evacuated as crews fight huge woods fire in Cumberland County

WTVD logo
Wednesday, March 8, 2023 1:36AM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Units from nearly a dozen fire departments are battling a woods fire in Cumberland County that has forced 10 homes in the area to be evacuated.

Officials said Vander and Cedar Creek fire departments were dispatched to the woods fire at 4918 Dudley Road in eastern Cumberland County about 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Initial estimates were that the fire encompassed nearly 100 acres. Dudley Road has been closed between McKinnon Road and Mack Simmons Road.

Residents are urged to avoid the area. Smoke should be expected in the area for "an extended amount of time," authorities said.

More than 30 units are at the scene, including crews from Cumberland and Bladen counties, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Cumberland County Animal Services, the N.C. Forest Service, State Highway Patrol and the N.C. Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW