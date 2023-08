Cumberland County County Animal Services removed an adult horse and four juvenile horses from a farm in the 4800 block of Enniskillen Road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County authorities are looking into concerns of animal mistreatment.

County Animal Services removed two adult horses and five juvenile horses from a farm in the 4800 block of Enniskillen Road in Fayetteville early Monday afternoon.

A veterinarian is evaluating the horses.

No word yet whether criminal charges will be filed. The sheriff's office is looking into the case.

