Fayetteville man charged with murder in November beating death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man has been charged with murder after an investigation that began in November.

It started Nov. 11 in the 6000 block of River Road when deputies were called for a death investigation. A body found was identified as Christopher Torok but the cause of death couldn't be established during the investigation.

An autopsy later determined that Torok died of blunt force trauma, sparking a criminal investigation.

Kareem Butler Fayetteville Police Department

On Tuesday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office arrested Kareem Jamal Butler, 50, of Fayetteville. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Butler was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Corporal R. Wolfe at (910) 677-5464 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

