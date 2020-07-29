Fayetteville man dies following Cumberland County shooting

The 1300 block of Middle Road was temporarily closed while deputies collected evidence near River Road. Crime scene tape was up and investigators searched the area for clues with flashlights.
#CCSO Homicide Unit is currently investigating after a fatal shooting. Middle Road is currently closed at 1300 block, please take an alternate route. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/LT5z5qsYGT— Sheriff Ennis Wright (@Sheriff_EWright) July 29, 2020
In a news release, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies found 52-year-old Wayne Williams, of Fayetteville, in the street just before 10:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Investigators said several witnesses and a suspect were identified and interviewed, but deputies have not named them at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (910)483-8477 or the Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (910)321-6592.