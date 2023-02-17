Cumberland County Schools reviewing books for explicit content; some condemn it as censorship

Some parents in Cumberland County are in an uproar as the school district is reviewing almost 100 books for objectionable or age-inappropriate content.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some parents in Cumberland County are in an uproar as the school district is reviewing almost 100 books for objectionable or age-inappropriate content. Cumberland County Schools (CCS) said it is following up on complaints issued to the district. However, critics said it's a veiled attempt to ban books by and about people of marginalized identities.

It's not clear who asked for the list of books to be reviewed by CCS for inappropriate content. However, the situation is drawing attention because the list prominently features books by and about women, ethnic minorities and those who identify as LGBTQ.

CCS said it has formed a committee to evaluate the books and that the committee isn't focusing on banning books. However, the books have been temporarily removed from the district's online system.

The county issued a statement saying in part: "Our media offerings, curricula, and resources are constantly reviewed for both accuracy and inclusion while also balancing the need to ensure that they are appropriate for the educational setting...Ultimately, our goal is to provide every student with equitable access to engaging learning that prepares them to be collaborative, competitive, and successful in our global world."

CCS explained further that the review is required by a policy to uphold the state board's educational standards. Yet the frustrated, critical parents say the situation is a covert attack on literature and intellectual work by so-called marginalized people.

"They're playing semantics," said Carmella McKeller-Smith, a student advocate. "They're not saying 'banning.' But they're removing the books. They're not saying 'audit.' But they're reviewing the books."

McKeller also balked at the critically acclaimed authors and books that made the list:

"Pulitzer Prize-winning writers. NAACP Image Award recipients. A-R books. Battle of the Books books. Books that have been vetted year after year. Some of these books have been in our media center for a decade center because my oldest son read them when he was in school. What are we doing?" McKeller said.

Some also point out that a number of the books deal with Black history; taking them away from Cumberland County Schools' media centers, or libraries could be erasing that history from children's education spaces, they say. Adam Beyah, the president of the Cumberland County African American Caucus, said he is frustrated that CCS wasn't more forthcoming about its review from the beginning:

"If it's an open process, why all the hidden veils and secrecy? When we had people ask the school board about that, they didn't share with us a list of books when I'm glad they're doing it now. We had to go and get books, get that list from other sources."

Cumberland County Schools said the committee reviewing the books will share its findings at an upcoming board meeting.