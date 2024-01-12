Cumberland County braces for second major storm this week

County officials and utlity companies in the area are gearing up for Friday's storm to help keep residents safe.

County officials and utlity companies in the area are gearing up for Friday's storm to help keep residents safe.

County officials and utlity companies in the area are gearing up for Friday's storm to help keep residents safe.

County officials and utlity companies in the area are gearing up for Friday's storm to help keep residents safe.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- County officials and utility companies in the area are gearing up for Friday's storm to help keep residents safe.

"Earlier, we were very fortunate from Tuesday's event," said Gene Booth, the director of Cumberland County Emergency Services. "We didn't have a lot of damage from trees down and really, compared to tomorrow to Tuesday's event, it's a little bit less in impacts."

Cumberland County Emergency Management says that while the upcoming storm should be manageable, they're beefing up their staff and monitoring conditions to prepare for the worst. That means more staffers will be available to answer 911 calls and the department will dispatch contractors and special equipment for cleanup if needed.

Meanwhile, Duke Energy says they're taking inventory of supplies in case they need to respond to power outages and intense rains like these conditions from Tuesday. The head of Cumberland County's Emergency Services says people should be cautious.

"We've had a lot of intense rain for the past few weeks so the ground is saturated. They do anticipate heavier winds, higher winds on Friday. So anticipate trees down, power outages. Be prepared," Booth said.

Booth also advises having extra water, especially for those living in a rural area. He also suggests making sure to have medications and any other essential items close by if stuck at home for a few hours to a few days.