Police investigating two shootings in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Spring Lake police in Cumberland County are investigating two separate shootings that took place just a block apart.

Officers first discovered someone shot inside a car behind the Central Baptist Church on Spring Avenue.

Another person was found shot on Wellson Avenue behind Spring Lake Middle School.

Both victims were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

No information has been released on the victims or a possible suspect.

There is no word yet on if the two shootings are connected.
