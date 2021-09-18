shots fired

1 dead in overnight Cumberland County double shooting, sheriff says

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead in overnight Cumberland County double shooting, sheriff says

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly double shooting that happened overnight.

Sheriff Ennis Wright said it happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of McDonald Road and US Highway 301 South.

Upon arrival, deputies found two men who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officials said another party was located near the county line by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. The preliminary investigation reveals that the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant C. Adams at (910) 677-5463 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers (910) 483-TIPS (8477).



See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cumberland countyncshots firedshootingcumberland county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOTS FIRED
Man dies after Robeson County triple shooting, deputies say
9-year-old critical after being shot while in the car in Robeson Co.
2nd man charged in 3-year-old's shooting death in Charlotte
4 charged in chaotic shooting incident at Wendy's in Carrboro
TOP STORIES
'Relieved:' Faith Hedgepeth's family releases statement after arrest
What are your chances of being exposed to COVID-19 at an event?
Odette to increase rip current risk along NC coast; no threat to land
Man dies after Robeson County triple shooting, deputies say
'My Name is Pauli Murray': A Durham-made icon gets her due on film
Faith Hedgepeth's dad watches as accused killer appears in court
Show More
Family, Tribal members react to arrest in Hedgepeth case
4th arrest made in shooting that injured 9-year-old Robeson Co. girl
Robert Durst found guilty in murder of Susan Berman
FDA panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
Labor crunch could put damper on your holiday plans
More TOP STORIES News