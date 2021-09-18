1 dead in overnight Cumberland County double shooting, sheriff says

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly double shooting that happened overnight.Sheriff Ennis Wright said it happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of McDonald Road and US Highway 301 South.Upon arrival, deputies found two men who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.Officials said another party was located near the county line by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. The preliminary investigation reveals that the shooting was not random.Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant C. Adams at (910) 677-5463 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers (910) 483-TIPS (8477).