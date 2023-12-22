1 person killed in Cumberland County shooting

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one person was shot and killed Thursday evening.

Deputies responded to calls about a shooting just before 8:45 p.m. in the 5400 block of Miranda Drive. When deputies arrived they found an unresponsive person outside with gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said there appears to be no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at (910) 321-6592. If you have information on this investigation and want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.