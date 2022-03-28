Deputies searching for woman believed to be hurt in Cumberland County shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Sheriff's office is searching for a woman believed to be in danger.Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened just before noon Sunday. The suspect, Dustin Goode, 29, fired more than a dozen shots at a woman in the parking lot of the Coliseum Inn on Gillespie Street just south of downtown.Authorities said the woman then got into the car with Goode, and it is unclear if she is hurt.The vehicle is described as a white Buick with North Carolina Tags JBX-6860 with "El Toro Tires" on the back windshield.If you have information about this investigation, please call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Investigator Sergeant J. McLeod at 910-677-5563 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).