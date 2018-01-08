Cumberland schools on regular schedule after boil water advisory lifted

EMBED </>More Videos

A boil water advisory in place in Cumberland county has been expanded and now includes Fort Bragg.

By
CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WTVD) --
The advisory for Fayetteville PWC water customers has been lifted and it is no longer necessary to boil water before using it. Tests have now confirmed water meets safe drinking water standards. Water is safe to use for any purpose.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Cumberland County School system is now able to operate on regular schedule beginning Tuesday, a spokesperson said Monday after the advisory was listed.

PWC customers should flush the water lines in their home or business for a few minutes before using it for consumption.

This is especially important for locations that have not been occupied or that have had low water usage during the advisory period. Any ice made since the advisory was issued on Saturday evening should be discarded. Businesses that serve or prepare food for human consumption should coordinate with their regulatory oversight agency to make sure all requirements are met.

"PWC thanks our customers for their patience and understanding as during this emergency," the utility said in a release.

In an update on Sunday evening PWC officials said crews spent the day flushing the water system and testing following Saturday night's water main breaks that caused a significant loss of pressure in the system.

PWC officials urge customers to conserve water whenever possible in the event of additional outages.

If you have a well, or are an Aqua customer, this advisory does not apply to you.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boil water advisoryfayetteville newscumberland county newsFayettevilleFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News