Cupid's Undie Run draws dozens of pantless participants to Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- People who spent Saturday near the Motorco Music Hall in Durham may have wondered who a small crowd of runners were wearing underwear as they split time between drinking, socializing and pounding the pavement. They all dropped their pants, along with any inhibitions, for the fundraiser known as Cupid's Undie Run.
"We strip down to our undies to raise awareness of neurofibromatosis, and to raise money for Children's Tumor Foundation. If people who have NF can't be comfortable all the time, why should we?," said Nikki Kunkel, event coordinator for Cupid's Undie Run Raleigh-Durham
NF is a genetic disorder that makes tumors grow on nerves throughout the body. Kunkel said before runners gathered at Mortorco Saturday, they helped to raise about $18,000 for the cause. She said there's a reason why they picked Durham for this year's fundraise instead of Raleigh.
"Well, we love Durham. We wanted to kinda shake it up, post pandemic." Kunkel said. "It was just time to start a new thing. We love this area."
Several runners incorporated Valentine's Day images and reminders in the undies they wore, and nobody wore anything remotely risque.
"Long underwear counts! We are a costume friendly, a "whatever goes" kind of group," said Kunkel. "It's for the kids so we try to stay pretty modest!"
They welcome more runners who want to run in their undies next time. There's more information available now on their website.
