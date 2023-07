Officers said a vehicle crashed into the pharmacy located on Creedmoor Road.

Raleigh CVS burglarized when car crashes into front door

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a burglary at a CVS that took place overnight.

After the vehicle crashed into the store, police say people got out and went inside.

There is no one in custody at this time.

It's not known when the store will reopen to customers.