NC Central Cybersecurity program looks to attract new students, from state's diverse talent pipeline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Inside North Carolina Central's Cybersecurity Lab, Dr. Deanne Cranford-Wesley sits in front of two screens showing ongoing global cyberattacks.

"It is absolutely crucial to the United States. We need cyber warriors. We need young people to get into the field to protect the nation. We're hearing of ransomware attacks. We have attacks on our infrastructure. Our students need to be in that field to protect the nation," said Dr. Deanne Cranford-Wesley, while describing the future of warfare.

Combatting such incidents has drawn greater attention from the federal government. The US Department of Justice's 2022 fiscal year budget requested more than $150 million to strengthen cybersecurity, noting the impact of the May 2021 Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack. Enhancing the talent pool is seen as vital in protecting everything from national security to private enterprises ranging from healthcare to banking.

"I have seen a great interest peak among the students here at North Carolina Central," said Brianna Phifer, a senior at NC Central set to graduate in December.

Phifer said she's been interested in computers since elementary school.

"They offered an after school computer program where we just learned the basic fundamentals of just how to use a computer," said Phifer.

According to a 2021 report from the Aspen Institute, women made up just 24% of the cybersecurity workforce. Further, just 4% of workers were Hispanic and 9% were Black, all figures well below their general population percentages.

"To the upcoming generation of people that look like me, I'm entering into a field that is evolving," Phifer shared.

According to CyberSeek, there are more than 21,000 current openings for cybersecurity positions the state. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects openings for information security analyst jobs will increase by nearly 20,000 on an annual basis through 2031, representing a 35% growth in the field.

"The focus has definitely shifted. We've been offered a lot of opportunities, such as conferences or career events or career fairs, where we have had the opportunity to network with the industry professionals," said Phifer, who recently completed an internship in the field.

The partnership between NC Central and Halifax Community College will allow HCC students to transfer up to 68 credits into NC Central's Cybersecurity Concentration Program to put toward a degree. NC Central is also reaching out to younger people to try and increase diversity in the field, recently hosting students from four underrepresented high schools for a free weeklong camp.

"They built robots. They learned about social engineering, forensics concepts, how to do an investigation, building that awareness," said Cranford-Wesley.

Cranford-Wesley noted based off its success, the university is looking into opportunities to offer a similar program in the fall and spring.