On The Red Carpet takes you inside D23 Expo

Plus for the first time, Disney revealed something magical for its 100th anniversary.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- On The Red Carpet has an all-access look inside D23 Expo, the ultimate Disney fan event, with huge surprises as Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and more reveal their future shows and movies.

In theme park news, Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed on Friday during the Legends ceremony that Avengers Campus is expanding with a third attraction.

The Legends ceremony also had special appearances from Hollywood's biggest stars, and a celebration of the newest Disney Legends, including the cast of "Frozen" and "Grey's Anatomy."

Watch the video above for a special edition of On the Red Carpet from D23 Expo.

