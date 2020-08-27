officer involved shooting

No charges will be filed in death of man shot 6 times by Raleigh police officer in January

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said a Raleigh Police Department officer used lawful force in the shooting death of a man in January and that no criminal charges would be filed in the investigation.

On January 30, Officer WB Tapscott shot 11 rounds at 52-year-old Keith Collins on Pleasant Valley Road near Glenwood Avenue. An autopsy report said Collins was shot six times.

Freeman's investigation included both an analysis of Tapscott's body-worn camera footage and his recount of what happened. Freeman's report said investigators weren't able to find any witnesses who saw what happened between Tapscott and Collins.

WATCH: Ed Crump describes what the body camera video shows
EMBED More News Videos

Ed Crump describes what the body cam video shows in fatal officer-involved shooting



In the analysis, Freeman detailed the interaction between Tapscott and Collins, during which Tapscott said Collins pointed an object at him after running away from the officer. A Raleigh Police Department report released in February said Collins was carrying a BB gun.

Freeman's investigation and the RPD report said Tapscott fired 11 shots in total at Collins. Collins was taken to the hospital where he died.

You can read Freeman's report here.

"While this incident resulted in the tragic loss of Mr. Collin's life, this investigation has determined that the use of this force by Officer Tapscott was lawful and therefore criminal charges will not be pursued," Freeman wrote.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighdeadly shootingofficer involved shootingraleigh police
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Father says Jacob Blake, Black man shot by police, is paralyzed
NBA players decide to resume, but games postponed in 4 sports
NBA, MLB, MLS games postponed amid Jacob Blake shooting boycotts
Father of man killed by Roxboro police wants officers fired
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh mayor issues curfew for Friday and Saturday nights
Duke's Coach K urges students to vote to end systemic racism
Police look for Wake prison offender who left job assignment in Apex
LATEST: NC reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases
Raleigh-based U.S. Veterans Corps provide relief to Louisiana
Fort Bragg paratrooper injured during live-fire exercise
Colonel acquitted of sex assault charges in military trial
Show More
Louisiana teen among 4 killed by falling trees during Hurricane Laura
Laura weakens to Tropical Storm with 70 mph winds
COVID-19 versus allergies: How to tell the difference
NBA players decide to resume, but games postponed in 4 sports
Reporter covering Hurricane Laura has close call with small blast
More TOP STORIES News