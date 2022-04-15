Rapper DaBaby was home when shooting happened at his North Carolina mansion

TROUTMAN, N.C. -- A person was shot on a football field outside the North Carolina mansion belonging to rapper DaBaby, according to area ABC affiliate WSOC.
A 26-year-old man allegedly climbed the fence surrounding the property and was shot, according to an incident report from the police department. No charges were filed in the shooting as of Thursday night.
DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was present when the shooting occurred. However, it's unclear if he was the one who pulled the trigger. Troutman Police Department did not release the name of the shooter.
"I shot him in his leg," someone could be heard telling a 911 dispatcher in recordings released Thursday.
"OK. And why did you do that?" the dispatcher asked.
"He's trespassing on my property," the man told the dispatcher. "(Inaudible) about my name. I don't know what he's here for. What he's here to take. What he's here to do. He's neutralized until you guys get here."
Around 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, police arrived at the residence and found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, TPD said in a statement.
"I can confirm the shooting did not occur inside the residence and that Mr. Kirk was on the property," police chief Josh Watson told CNN in an email. Watson said the investigation is in "an ongoing status" and he was not able to provide further information.
The victim was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility to treat his injury, the statement said.
A manager for the rapper declined to comment Thursday.
The eight-time Grammy-nominated rapper is a North Carolina native.
DaBaby made headlines last summer when he made false and disparaging comments about gay men and HIV during a performance in Miami. The comments were quickly condemned by fans, LGBTQ+ groups and other celebrities, including Elton John, Dua Lipa and Madonna, and DaBaby later apologized.
The town of Troutman is located around 35 miles north of Charlotte.
