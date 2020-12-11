Six NC congressmen urge U.S. Supreme Court to overturn 2020 election results

BREAKING: Today, I joined 22 other attorneys general in filing a brief with the United States Supreme Court opposing Texas’ radical, anti-democratic lawsuit. This suit seeks to overturn the will of the people by throwing out the votes of tens of millions Americans. 1/ — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) December 10, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Six North Carolina GOP congressmen are among more than 100 members of Congress to sign a brief supporting ain four key swing states.The six Republican congressmen include Dan Bishop, Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx, Richard Hudson, Greg Murphy and David Rouzer.The Texas lawsuit, signed by 106 members of Congress, argues that Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Georgia unlawfully followed their own state laws, including to expand absentee ballots by mail-in voting.The Supreme Court has yet to reveal whether it will acknowledge the arguments in the Texas case.North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced that he is among 22 other attorneys general working to oppose the Texas lawsuit calling it 'radical' and 'anti-democratic'.The case comes less than a week before the Electoral College is set to finalize the selection of the next president.