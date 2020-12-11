politics

Six NC congressmen urge U.S. Supreme Court to overturn 2020 election results

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Six North Carolina GOP congressmen are among more than 100 members of Congress to sign a brief supporting a lawsuit from Texas that calls for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the 2020 election results in four key swing states.

The six Republican congressmen include Dan Bishop, Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx, Richard Hudson, Greg Murphy and David Rouzer.



The Texas lawsuit, signed by 106 members of Congress, argues that Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Georgia unlawfully followed their own state laws, including to expand absentee ballots by mail-in voting.

The Supreme Court has yet to reveal whether it will acknowledge the arguments in the Texas case.

READ MORE: Trump and his Republican loyalists seek to pile on Supreme Court election challenge

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced that he is among 22 other attorneys general working to oppose the Texas lawsuit calling it 'radical' and 'anti-democratic'.


The case comes less than a week before the Electoral College is set to finalize the selection of the next president.
