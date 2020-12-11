Six NC congressmen urge U.S. Supreme Court to overturn 2020 election results

The six Republican congressmen include Dan Bishop, Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx, Richard Hudson, Greg Murphy and David Rouzer.
NEW: Six @NCGOP congressmen - @jdanbishop, @RepTedBudd, @virginiafoxx, @RepRichHudson, @RepGregMurphy & @RepDavidRouzer - sign amicus brief supporting the unprecedented lawsuit from Texas asking SCOTUS to overturn @Transition46 victory. @ABCPolitics @ABC11_WTVD @rickklein #ncpol— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) December 10, 2020
The Texas lawsuit, signed by 106 members of Congress, argues that Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Georgia unlawfully followed their own state laws, including to expand absentee ballots by mail-in voting.
The Supreme Court has yet to reveal whether it will acknowledge the arguments in the Texas case.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced that he is among 22 other attorneys general working to oppose the Texas lawsuit calling it 'radical' and 'anti-democratic'.
BREAKING: Today, I joined 22 other attorneys general in filing a brief with the United States Supreme Court opposing Texas’ radical, anti-democratic lawsuit. This suit seeks to overturn the will of the people by throwing out the votes of tens of millions Americans. 1/— Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) December 10, 2020
The case comes less than a week before the Electoral College is set to finalize the selection of the next president.