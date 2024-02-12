3 coastline homes in California could fall into the ocean at any moment after cliffside gives way

DANA POINT, Calif. -- Three large homes in Dana Point, California are in danger of falling into the ocean after a cliffside gave way over the weekend.

The estate-style homes all sit along Scenic Drive. Sister station KABC's AIR7 HD was over the area where the remnants of a large chunk of land could be seen sitting at the base of the cliff.

The Orange County Fire Authority said it did not receive any calls about the landslide. It's unclear if anybody has been evacuated.

This comes not long after heavy rains saturated the region and led to countless landslides and mudslides across Southern California.