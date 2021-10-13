Arts & Entertainment

'Dancing with the Stars' recap: Disney Villains night ends in double elimination

LOS ANGELES -- The ballroom was filled with magical moves on "Dancing with the Stars" when the show expanded its annual Disney Night to two nights!

Monday's episode celebrated Disney heroes, while Tuesday's special event featured dances inspired by Disney villains.

No one was eliminated after Monday's show. That meant a double elimination on Tuesday.

The show said goodbye to actor Brian Austin Green and his partner Sharna Burgess, along with former "Bachelor" Matt James and his partner Lindsay Arnold.

The judges gave their highest score for the two nights to the Belle of the Disney ball, actress Melora Hardin, who earned 73 out of 80 points. She also received the season's first "10" and it came from head judge Len Goodman.

Pop star JoJo Siwa and social media star Olivia Jade are right behind, each with a score of 70 out of 80.

There's also a tie in the next spot, with talk show host Amanda Kloots and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee each scoring 68 out of 80. That means the top five spots on the judges leaderboard went to women dancers.

Eleven couples remain and return to the ballroom next Monday, where the night's theme will be the music from "Grease."

