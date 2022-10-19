'Dancing with the Stars': Two perfect scores grace Prom Night as another competitor is eliminated

Two couples earned the first perfect scores of the season from the judges, as another tough elimination sent one celebrity home.

LOS ANGELES -- We're halfway through the season on "Dancing with the Stars" and the eliminations are getting tougher each week.

For Tuesday's challenge, the 11 remaining couples were put to the test by learning a solo routine, centered on the theme of "prom night." They also had to compete in a "marathon" that could offer them valuable extra points.

Two couples earned the first perfect scores of the season from the judges. Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, along with Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, impressed the judges enough to each receive 40 out of 40.

However, this week's scores combined Monday night's numbers with Tuesday's scores, and the marathon bonus points. So the top of the leader board belonged to Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas. Brady and Windey were right behind on the scorecard.

The bottom two vote getters, combining the judges and the viewer votes, were Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach and Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev.

It was up to the judges to decide which couple to save. Carrie Ann Inaba saved Joseph Baena; Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Goodman chose to save Heidi D'Amelio. That meant Joseph and Daniella were eliminated.

"This was an incredible experience. I'm emotional because I loved this so much," fitness model and actor Baena said. "I loved learning how to dance, and I don't think I'm going to stop. It's been such an impactful experience being with such a great cast. I'm so appreciative of the talent that's here. This has meant so much to me."

Next week, the 10 remaining couples will dance to the music of top-selling Grammy-winning artist Michael Bublé. He'll also sit in on the judge's panel.

"Dancing with the Stars" streams every Monday on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of this station.