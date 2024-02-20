Richard Petrone and Danielle Imbo went missing after leaving a South Philadelphia bar on February 19, 2005.

Investigators still searching for clues 19 years after disappearance of couple in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA -- Investigators are still searching for clues in the disappearance of a young couple who vanished after leaving a South Philadelphia bar on February 19, 2005.

For 19 years, the family and friends of Richard Petrone and Danielle Imbo - along with investigators from the Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI - have been trying to answer one question: what happened?

Petrone and Imbo went missing after leaving a bar in the 400 block of South Street in Philadelphia - then known as Abilene's - at 11:45 p.m.

They were riding in Petrone's Black 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup and en route to Imbo's home in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, when they vanished.

No evidence of their fate has emerged in the years since, nor has there been any sign of Petrone's vehicle.

A reward is being offered for any information. You can contact the FBI at https://tips.fbi.gov/home or dial 911.