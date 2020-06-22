Durham police investigating after 19-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Durham after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex Sunday night.

The shooting happened along the 4800 block of Daube Lane in the Magnolia Pointe Apartments around 8:30 p.m.


Durham police have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Officials said the shooter(s) are still on the loose at this time.


Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
