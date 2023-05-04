In less than two weeks, you will be able to place bets just across the North Carolina-Virginia border.

Virginia casino opening soon could mean big payoff for the Triangle

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- You will soon be able to place bets just over the North Carolina-Virginia border.

Danville Casino, the future home of Caesars Virgina is set to take its first bets on May 15.

The casino is about 60 miles north of Durham.

The temporary, 40,000-square-foot facility with more than 700 slot machines, 25 live table games, and sports betting opens in mid-May as construction continues on a massive $650 million permanent resort opening next year.

Durham business owner Jeffrey Hopkins, who owns Hopkins Tours providing in-town and day trips, sees the casino as an opportunity to expand his business.

"Most definitely we're looking forward to it," Hopkins said. "You know to add to the winery and then now the casino, we just hit the jackpot."

Caesars Virginia's Chris Albrecht said the venue will be an attraction for the entire region. Albrecht said that while Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro is closest to Danville, Raleigh-Durham International Airport has more direct routes.

"We believe Raleigh-Durham will be one of the top airports used to come to visit us," Albrecht said.

Albrecht said the company will also partner with Triangle universities as the permanent facility prepares to open for staff recruitment.

"We'll start some internship programs next summer," Albrecht said. "Make sure we're tapping into the entire region, and you know, including Raleigh-Durham."

Danville Casino's temporary facility will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The permanent resort, Caesars Virginia, with a hotel, spa, entertainment venue, and convention space is slated to open in late 2024.