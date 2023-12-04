Darius Rucker to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Darius Rucker, country star and lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish, will be honored Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Darius Rucker, country star and lead singer of the Grammy-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, will be honored Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Rucker has sold more than 25 million albums and has recently earned four No.1 country albums.

Rucker's star is the 2,766th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961, and it will be just a few feet away from the star belonging to his mentor and friend Charley Pride.

Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his Diamond-certified (11x Platinum) version of "Wagon Wheel," one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time, according to a press release from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim "Soni" Sonefeld formed Hootie & the Blowfish during their time as students together at the University of South Carolina. The band is set to go on a 44-stop tour in 2024. The Summer Camp with Trucks Tour will take place from May 30 through Sept. 28, including a concert at Honda Center in Anaheim on July 16.

This marks the first full tour since 2019 for the band, whose chart-topping GRAMMY-award winning career has featured more than 25 million albums sold, including their 2x Diamond-certified debut album Cracked Rear View - which remains among the top 10 best-selling albums in all of music history - plus 17 Billboard-charting songs to date, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.