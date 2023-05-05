The family of Darryl Williams will hold a press conference Friday to call for the officers who killed their loved one to be fired.

Darryl Williams' family to call for officers who killed him to be fired

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of Darryl Williams will hold a press conference Friday to call for the officers who killed their loved one to be fired.

You can watch that press conference at 1 p.m. in the above video player.

Williams died in January when Raleigh police officers tried to arrest him for suspected drug possession.

SEE ALSO | 'I miss his presence': Mother of man who died after Raleigh Police tasing speaks about son's death

The officers were patrolling the area around Supreme Sweepstakes on Rock Quarry Road when they approached Williams' black Mercedes in the parking lot.

Police said Williams ran away from them, so they chased after him, eventually using a stun gun multiple times to incapacitate him. While being hit with the stun gun, Williams told them he had a health condition. Shortly thereafter, he went unconscious and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital. He did not survive.

Williams' mother said her son would still be alive if it weren't for Raleigh police officers. Those officers were placed on administrative leave, but the Williams family wants them to be relieved of duty altogether.

SEE ALSO | 'I have heart problems.' Man was tased multiple times before death, RPD says he resisted arrest