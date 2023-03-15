'I miss his presence': Mother of man who died after Raleigh Police tasing speaks about son's death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been two months since Darryl Williams,32, died while in Raleigh police custody. His mother, Sonya Williams said life hasn't been the same since.

"Enjoy our sons and children while you can because you never know when you might lose them," she said.

Not a day goes by that she doesn't think about her son. In January, Williams died after being tased multiple times by Raleigh police officers. He told officers after initially being tased that he had heart problems.

Sonya Williams said those heart issues are hereditary.

"I mean, it tore my heart to pieces to see my son laying there pleading and begging them to stop even though he told them he had heart problems. They still tased him," she said. "His father died from a heart problem, and his uncle."

According to Williams, her son would still be here if it weren't for Raleigh Police. Those officers remain on administrative leave.

"Do something about these police officers because they're sitting home getting paid for nothing," she said.

Her words come as Wednesday marks International Day Against Police Brutality.

Raleigh activist Kerwin Pittman launched a text alert system through his nonprofit, RREPS, called Code Blue Brutality Alerts. To opt in, text the word "justice" to (984) 985-3399.

"If you opt-in, it will alert you in real-time when enforcement critical incidents are happening like the time and location as well as when law enforcement is killing people. We always say we keep us safe in the movement but this is a way we keep us safe," said Pittman.

It's something he said he believes could have brought more witnesses to the scene where Darryl Williams took his last breath; he said that could have possibly saved his life.

Williams' mother misses him each day.

"I'm hoping one day he walks through that door. I miss his presence. Talking to him," she said.