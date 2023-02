Raleigh police releasing footage of Darry Williams arrest

Williams was the man who died last month in police custody after being tased three times.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department is expected to release body camera footage from when officers arrested Darryl Williams.

RPD says he was resisting arrest and trying to run away from officers.

State bureau of investigation is reviewing the case.

The family of Darryl Williams was able to watch the video yesterday.