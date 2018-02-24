Dash-cam video shows Durham man's final moments

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3132261" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dashcam video of the Willard Scott pursuit before he was fatally shot by a state trooper.

Newly released video shows the final chaotic moments of 31-year-old Willard Scott before he was shot and killed by a state trooper more than a year ago.In the dash-camera video, you can see Scott racing around an ambulance and swerving into a turn lane. He slams on his brakes enough to burn rubber and then revs up again."Put your siren on. Leave it on," Trooper Jerimy Mathis is heard saying on the tape. "He's speeding up."Mathis was training someone inside the cruiser and pursuing Scott south on US-501.After a brief pursuit, Scott is seen opening the door and jumping out. He then ran out of frame."He's got a gun," yelled a trooper before two shots were fired.It's not clear from the video whether Scott has a gun in his hand. Officials say they did find a weapon on scene.An autopsy report found Scott was shot twice in the backside and died on the operating table at Duke University Hospital.Scott's family has been urging prosecutors to consider charging the trooper, but so far that has not happened.Trooper Mathis is a 20-year veteran. ABC11 learned that during the summer, he was working again and assigned to administrative duties.Highway Patrol told us that Trooper Mathis is now back on full duty.