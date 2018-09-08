U.S. & WORLD

Dashcam captures moment train plows through semitrailer stalled on tracks

EMBED </>More Videos

A freight train in Chester, Virginia, crashed through a semitrailer stuck on the tracks, tearing it in half and spilling its contents across the tracks before eventually coming to a stop. (Mike Eugene)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. --
A dashboard camera captured the frightening moment a train tore through a semitrailer that had apparently stalled on the tracks.

The collision happened Thursday afternoon in Chesterfield, Virginia, local television station WRIC reported.

Before the moment of impact, two people can be seen running from the cab of the truck. The freight train then crashed through the middle of the trailer, tearing it in half and spilling its contents across the tracks before eventually coming to a stop.

A witness told WRIC that everybody in the truck made it out safely before the collision. It's not clear if anybody was injured onboard the train.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldtruck crashtruckstrain crashtrainsdashcam videotrain accidentVirginia
U.S. & WORLD
Bill Daily, sidekick on hit 60s and 70s sitcoms, dies at 91
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
Apple recalling a number of iPhone 8s for manufacturing defect
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Florence heading toward East Coast, exact path unknown
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
Apple recalling a number of iPhone 8s for manufacturing defect
Authorities investigating deadly double shooting in Durham
Bill Daily, sidekick on hit 60s and 70s sitcoms, dies at 91
Junior high students take action after bus driver has a heart attack
3rd person charged in connection with murder in death of Leggett mayor, wife
Subway stop reopens at World Trade Center for first time since 9/11
Show More
Expect fewer parking spots at RDU due to repaving project
Police: Checkers worker assaulted woman with hot grease
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight
$5.3 million home wrecked after Airbnb rental
Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Florence
More News