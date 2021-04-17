Society

2nd night of demonstration in Raleigh following recent deadly police-involved shootings in Midwest cities

Protesters march through downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh had a second night of uneventful demonstrations on Saturday evening while downtown Durham cleaned up and made repairs after Friday night protests led to graffiti and vandalism.

Such scenes are taking place in many cities across the nation as tensions remain high amid the Derek Chauvin trial, demonstrations continued Thursday and Friday near Minneapolis and Chicago over the police shooting deaths of 20-year-old Daunte Wright and 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

Durham cleans up after a night of vandalism. Some business owners boarded up Saturday for protests that did not materialize in the Bull City.



In Raleigh, protesters assembled near the governor's mansion. Dozens upon dozens of people gathered to protest what they deemed police brutality. The group held signs and marched peacefully through the downtown area calling for change. Demonstrators stopped traffic at times and weaved around cars.



Raleigh Police trailed behind, keeping an eye on the crowd.

Protesters called for Gov. Roy Cooper to address police reform. A child was brought out holding a sign that read "Please don't shoot -- I'm only 4 years old."



One person who spoke told the group he lives in fear and worries for his safety.

The Wake County Black Student Coalition put out a "call to action" for a second night.



Wake County Sheriff was in attendance at the demonstration site for the second consecutive night.





Daunte Wright shooting: Family demands more severe charges against former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter

On Thursday, Chicago officials released a graphic video showing an officer fatally shooting Toledo, a Latino boy, in March.

Adam Toledo shooting: Bodycam video of teen killed by Chicago police released

After a Friday night of minor destruction in downtown Durham, some business owners took no chances and chose to board up their doors and windows on Saturday.

Bill Browning, an attorney at law, said one of his law firm's windows was smashed and spray-painted on Friday evening.

"They've had some pretty peaceful protests down here and that's pretty nice when that happens, and it's a shame when a couple of folks create a bad name for the city or the protests," Browning told ABC11.

Browning said this is the first time his law firm has been damaged, something he says other nearby storefronts, unfortunately, can't say.

Downtown Durham remained calm and quiet on Saturday night.

A day earlier, demonstrations took place in Durham, Raleigh and Fayetteville.

On Friday, protests were peaceful in Fayetteville, where organizers made a point that speaking out against injustice did not equate to violence or destruction. Demonstrations in Raleigh also remained peaceful but in Durham, there was some damage downtown.

The 100, 200 and 300 blocks of East Main Street had damage, police said. Windows were broken by objects thrown through them and buildings and signs were spray-painted in acts of vandalism.

Rental scooters and some trash cans were thrown into roadways but were cleared quickly

Durham Police Headquarters and the old courthouse were also vandalized with spray paint, and protesters burned a flag in front of police headquarters.



In downtown Raleigh, an anti-racism demonstration started outside the Governor's Mansion at 6:30 p.m.





ABC11 will have full coverage of the demonstrations Saturday night on Eyewitness News.
