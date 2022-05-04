attack

Comedian Dave Chappelle rushed by fan on stage at Netflix show in Los Angeles

Security staff surrounded and tackled the man in the rear corner of the stage.
By Stephanie Wash
LOS ANGELES -- Comedian Dave Chappelle was rushed and tackled by a man while on stage at the Hollywood Bowl during the Netflix Is A Joke Fest on Tuesday.

Chappelle and the man tussled on the stage floor before the man ran away behind a screen on stage.

Chappelle appeared to run toward the altercation, saying the man was being "stomped."

Chappelle asked repeatedly for security to remove the man from stage.

Comedian Chris Rock, who performed earlier in the night, came on stage with Chappelle moments after the attack and joked: "Was that Will Smith?"

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
