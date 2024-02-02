First Black student to receive undergraduate degree at UNC dies at 84

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The first Black student to receive an undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has died.

Dansby, a lawyer, got his degree 62 years ago. He was instrumental in integrating businesses around the campus.

Three years ago, UNC honored him along with other alumni for their contributions to the civil rights movement.

Dansby also served as president of the NAACP Chapter in his native Greensboro from 1988 to 2002.

In 2014, he received the Unsung Hero Award from the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.

The funeral for Dansby was held Friday.